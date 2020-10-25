Mark Alcorn

An obituary is defined as a notice of death. However, this is a brief notice of the life of Mark Steven Alcorn, who went to his heavenly home on Sunday, October 11, 2020. He was born September 21, 1950 in Sioux Falls, SD to John (Jack) Alcorn and Marilyn Alcorn (Seitz), and was the oldest of nine children. The children are Susie, Mark, Annie, Patrick, Jim, Amy, Murray, Perry, and Penny. He is survived by his wife, Carol Sauceda; three children, Matthew Alcorn, Heather Fisher (Jim Lohr, her husband), Ian Alcorn, (his wife, Sarah). He has four grandchildren, Melody Brown (her husband, Michael), Harmony Fisher, Elias Fisher, Liam Alcorn. This November he would add a fifth grandchild, Nolan Alcorn, and a great grandchild, Emery Brown. After serving for four years in the USAF during the Vietnam War, he graduated from Western Wisconsin Technical Institute, Utah State University and National Judicial College. His whole adult working life was for the United States government. First, for the FmHA, second, USDA NAD, and finally FEMA. He worked with fellow Vietnam Veterans to help establish a chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America in Prescott, Arizona, and to the erection of a statue in their honor in that city. He was the "Will Rogers" of our family. He "never met a man he didn't like." His infectious smile won over those he met. Having been raised on a cattle ranch, he loved the outdoors, and after retirement became an avid hiker in all states western. He was kind, generous, thoughtful, outgoing, and quick to lend a hand to family, friend or neighbor. He especially let his children and grandchildren know he was there for them, even flying in from wherever his travels took him. All his life he was a voracious reader of every kind of material, and not one family member was ever able to take him in a game of chess. His Mass of Christian burial will take place at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Windsor, CO on October 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Donations may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America and Shriners Hospitals
in care of Allnutt Funeral Service, Macy Chapel, 6521 W. 20th Street, Greeley, CO 80634. Please visit www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.