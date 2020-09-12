1/1
Mark Miller
Mark A. Miller, of Greeley, passed away September 8, 2020, at his home residence. Mark was born October 13, 1950, to James and Helen (Quier) Miller. Mark was born and raised in Greeley. Mark was a 1968 graduate of Greeley Central High School and attend both Aims and the University of Northern Colorado. Mark served as a Deputy Sheriff for five years and went on to work as an insurance and investment agent for over 32 years. At an early age, Mark fell in love with the girl across the street, Ann Richardson, and at thirteen years old declared that he would someday marry her. On April 10, 1970, he did indeed marry Ann at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Greeley. Together they had three beautiful daughters, Koree, Libbie and Ivy. Mark was a loving Husband, Father and Poppy. He was devoted to his loved ones and had a clever sense of humor. He loved to talk and conversations with Mark never lagged or were ever boring. He loved music, movies and hunting. His interests included cars, karate, and a passion for horses. Mark is survived by his wife, Ann, his daughters, Koree (Jim) Minor, of Beaverton, Oregon, Libbie (Jerod) Schoenleber, of Vancouver, Washington, and Ivy (Matt) Brunson, of Centennial, Colorado, grandchildren, Ellie, Bodie, Colebren, Abbie, Hudson, and Quinlyn, and a sister, Patricia (Robert) Cardinale. He is preceded in death by his father, James, an aunt, Dorothy Thomas and Ann's parents, Bette and Clair Richardson. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Allnutt Macy Chapel, 6521 W. 20th Street, Greeley, at 2:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Make-A-Wish, in honor of Mark. Please visit www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.

Published in Greeley Tribune on Sep. 12, 2020.
