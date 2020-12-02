Marlene Odella Snow, 83, of Evans, CO (formerally of Buena Vista, CO) passed away on November 25, 2020 at Ashley Manor. Marlene was born in Divide, North Dakota to Edwin and Wilda (Riveland) Grindeland on December 16, 1936. She was baptized into the Lutheran faith. Marlene went to high school at Crosby, North Dakota. She married Lyle Steffins and had two sons - Doug and Ed. They later divorced. Marlene married Bob Snow (who later divorced) and had a son and daughter - Jim and Laurie. Marlene lived in Buena Vista, CO for fifty-six years. She worked as a waitress, a butcher at the Vista Market, and became the assistant manager at the Vista Market. Marlene later became the manager of Alco (formerly Vista Market). She retired from Alco in 2009. Marlene also sold Avon. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, embroidery, canning and gardening. Marlene also enjoyed dancing and was known for her Christmas candies and rosettes. She was proud to be a Norwegian. Marlene is survived by her children Doug Steffins (Sandy), Ed Steffins (Donna), Jim Snow (Jennifer), and Laurie Sheesley. She is also survived by her sisters Ardis Joraanstad (Steve) and Doris Stromstad (Jerry) and brother Harley Grindeland. She is survived by ten grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren. Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, brother Voyle Grindeland and grandson Bryan Keith Snow. Memorial Contributions in Marlene Snow's name can be made to Alzheimer's Association
in Care Of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley, Colorado 80634. To leave condolences for Marlene's family, www.adamsoncares.com Life Celebration Service will be held at 2 pm, Friday December 4, 2020 at Adamson Life Celebration Home in Greeley. Interment will be held in North Dakota at a later date.