Marsha Nowell
Marsha's journey was a life well lived! Born in Hot Springs, AR in 1951, her adventurous spirit took her across the country, living from sea to shining sea, throughout her 69 years of life. She was beautiful and passionate and crazy and amazing. If she was knocked down, it was never for long. She was kind, loving, loyal and a servant to all. Her last year of life was an extraordinary journey packed with laughs, good talks, prayers and intimate moments with those she loved. Her faith and hope were in Jesus Christ, and she went home to be with Him just after sunrise surrounded by her family. In an instant her spirit was restored and joyfully resting in God's warm, loving, healing embrace. Marsha's legacy includes a son and daughter, their spouses, six grandchildren and a host of family and friends who were blessed to have shared their lives with this amazing and vibrant woman.

Published in Greeley Tribune on Aug. 26, 2020.
