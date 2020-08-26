Marvin Shannon

Marvin N. Shannon, 83, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, formerly of Pocahontas, Iowa, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020, at his home after an extended illness. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. Burial of the ashes will be in Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. A family graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020, with Pastor Jayne Thompson, Holy Redeemer Lutheran Church, officiating. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids is assisting the family. Marvin was born in Oroville, California, on October 7, 1936, to Virgil T. and Gertrude F. Shannon of Johnstown, Colorado. At the age of 11, Marvin, with his parents and two brothers, moved back to Johnstown where he attended school, graduating from Roosevelt High School in 1954. Shortly after, he enlisted in the Army spending his basic at Fort Ord, California, and then Japan where he served two and a half years as an MP, lifeguard, and playing football for the Army throughout Japan. He was discharged in 1957. He then attended beauty school in Denver, Colorado, working as a hairdresser for three years. Marvin is survived by his wife, Loretta of 58 years; two sons, Lance (Lynn) Shannon of Cedar Rapids, and Nathan (Lori) Shannon of Sterling Heights, Michigan; daughter, Kristin (Tony) Howerton of Bridgeport, Texas; seven grandchildren, Britni (Amanda) Morris of Mineral Wells, Texas, Peyton, Caelen and Gracie Shannon of Cedar Rapids, Madilyn, Brodie and Elisabeth Shannon of Sterling Heights, Michigan; two step-grandchildren, Faith and Tony Howerton of Bridgeport, Texas; two great-grandchildren, Blakely Rose and Jaycie Bosley of Mineral Wells, Texas; brother, Gayle Shannon of Greeley, Colorado; sister-in-law, Neva Jean Shannon of Loveland, Colorado; brother-in-law, Eugene Overmire of North Branch, Minnesota; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Gertrude and Virgil Shannon; brother, Robert Shannon; sister-in-law, Helen Shannon; in-laws, Harry and Alice Overmire; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jack and Norma Stowell; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, James and Marilyn Overmire; niece, Joan Shannon-Miller; and infant nephew, Tommy Overmire. Memorials may be directed to the family at 5809 Decatur Street SW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, 52404, or to the Mercy Hospice Foundation, Mercy Medical Center, 701 10th Street SW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, 52403-1251. Please share a memory of Marvin at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

