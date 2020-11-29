1/1
Mary Anderson
1921 - 2020
Our mother, Mary Anderson of Greeley, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020 at the age of 99 and 1 month. Mary was born on October 22, 1921 to John and Fannye (Johnson) Gitt in Wilcox, Nebraska. In 1941, she married the love of her life, Clinton Anderson. As a World War II wife, Mary went to several states before Clinton was shipped overseas. Mary is survived by her 3 children: Diane (Bill), Debbie and Scott (Vickie); 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband Clinton in 1990. Private family services will be held. Interment is in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Please share your memories and condolences at www.StoddardSunset.com

Published in Greeley Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
