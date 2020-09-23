Mary Ann Miller, age 85, passed away on September 11, 2020, in Washington state while surrounded by family, after 10+ years of battling Dementia. She was born in Eaton, Colorado to David and Grace Fagerberg. She married her Eaton High School sweetheart, Lloyd George Miller, in December of 1958, who preceded her in death in 2003. Mary Ann spent much of her life supporting her husband's education and career, which took them to San Fernando Valley, CA. In addition, she committed to raising up their children to know God and come to saving faith in the Lord Jesus Christ (John 14:6), who is the only reliable help and hope for this life and for eternity (1 Peter 1:3-6). Mary Ann also volunteered countless hours supporting her two boy's sporting events and proved to be the loudest cheerleader in the stands. She faithfully served alongside dear friends with her local church, teaching Sunday School, playing the organ, and supporting missionaries committed to spreading the Good News of the Gospel, both locally and globally (Matthew 28:18-20). Mary Ann and Lloyd retired to Greeley in 1994 where she enjoyed hosting family and friends at the lake, attending church, and Red Hat Club outings. She devoted her free time to spoiling her six grandchildren. Mary Ann is survived by her brother Dick, her son Sam, son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Tara, and her grandchildren Blake, Huntington, Dakota, Skye, and Liberty Miller. Grandson Tanner Lloyd Miller preceded her in death in July 2020. She is also preceded in death by her brothers David and Kenny Fagerberg. Graveside memorial to celebrate her life will be held at 10:30am at Sunset Memorial Garden on Friday, September 25th. A Zoom Option is available for those who are unable to attend in person: Zoom Meeting Invitation - https://zoom.us/j/91443318729 In lieu of flowers, tax-deductible memorial contributions may be made to Mary Ann's favorite mission organization at https://secure.egsnetwork.com/donate/897EC747889F4D6 (www.discoveroic.org). Or you can mail a check to OIC mentioning Mary Ann Miller Fund in the note section: Overseas Instruction in Counseling 657 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy. #359 Louisville, KY 40222 In addition, an online Guestbook is available at www.stoddardsunset.com.

