Mary Ann Weber, of Greeley, passed away July 1, at Grace Pointe Senior Care Center. Mary Ann was born June 3, 1937 to Adolph and Eva (Lutz) Foose. Mary Ann married Wayne Weber on January 22, 1956, in Greeley at St. Paul's Church. The family farmed in the Lucerne area and they moved to Gilcrest where they lived for 42 years. Mary Ann was an excellent homemaker and farmwife. She enjoyed sewing and cooking, she absolutely loved to cook big family dinners and have everyone over. Most of all, she loved her family. She was a lifetime member of St. John's United Church of Christ. Mary Ann is survived by a son, Gary (Nancy) Weber; daughters, Jodene (Dee) Adams, Julie (Jim) Nunn, Joanne (Tom) Randolph, brothers Richard (Sue) Foose, Robert (Chardell) Foose, Ralph (Bette Mae) Foose, and Ronald (Connie) Foose; and sister Shirley (LeRoy) Kauffman; two sisters-in-law, Berenice Cantrell and Jane Weber; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Weber, parents, Adolph and Eva, and a sister, Betty Foose. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the Allnutt Macy Chapel, 6521 W. 20th Street, Greeley. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the Allnutt Macy Chapel. Interment at Linn Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. John's United Church of Christ. Condolences for the family can be placed at www.allnuttgreeley.com