Mary Elaine Kercher, 86, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley. She was born on April 22, 1934, in Milliken to Herman and Clara (Carlson) Slapper. Mary married Marvin Kercher and they later divorced.
She attended school in Evans through the 9th grade and graduated from College High in 1952. Mary started working at Weld County Hospital (now NCMC) in the accounting/credit office. She retired from NCMC in 1996 and afterwards began to volunteer in the NCMC gift shop where she received several awards for her hours of service. Before her health declined, she always looked forward to Fridays and going to the Evans Senior center to have lunch and play cards or bingo.
Survived by two wonderful children, Joanne (Cecil) McPherron of Greeley and Wes (Patty) Kercher of Helena, Mont.; grandchildren, Ryan (Dianne) Finke, Eric (Anita) Finke, Justin and Niki Kercher and Ben (Karen) McPherron; great-grandchildren, Gracie, Grayden, Malyn and Aiden; two nephews, Mel and David Durr; and niece, Barb Durr.
Preceded in death by her parents; and siblings Roberta Drewer, Dorothy Durr and Bill Slapper.
The family would like to thank Banner Hospice for being with our mother in her last days. Also, thank you to the staff of NCMC and The Bridge Assisted Living.
In memory of Mary, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Banner Hospice in care of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, Colo. 80634 or visit https://www.bannerhealth.com/services/hospice.
To leave condolences for Mary's family www.adamsoncares.com.
A private Life Celebration Memorial will be held in June.
Published in Greeley Tribune on Jun. 1, 2020.