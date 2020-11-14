1/1
Mary Ellen Dressler
Mary Ellen passed away quietly on the evening of November 2nd. Mary Ellen was born to Minnie and Martin Fisher on August 1, 1929 in Greeley Colorado. She was the fourth of the five Fisher daughters. She grew up on a dry land wheat farm next to Bennett Colorado. Mary Ellen attended school in Bennett, graduating from Bennett high school in 1947. She met Clarence Roy Dressler and they were happily married in 1950. They lived in Bennett until August 1959 when they moved to Greeley Colorado. While living in Greeley Mary Ellen earned a bachelor's degree in Music. In retirement the couple moved to Red Feather Lakes and became involved in the community, working with the local library and theatre works. They also served as volunteer hosts at the ranger station. She was very active in the Eastern Star all of her adult life and was an accomplished pianist who played for all their occasion's. Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her husband Clarence, her parents, and her four sisters. Mary Ellen is survived by various nephews, nieces and cousins.

Published in Greeley Tribune from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
