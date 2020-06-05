Mary Celina "Sally" Lucero, 74 died May 31, 2020 in Garden City, Kansas. She was born March 28, 1946 the daughter of Richard and Annie (Cruz) Archuleta in Greeley Colorado. Survivors include children: Lonnie (Tiffany) Lucero of Garden City, Lisa (Jerry) Brown of Arizona, Gina Lucero of Garden City, and Steven (Nicole) Lucero of Rapid City, SD; 16 Grandchildren and 12 Great Grandchildren & her siblings-Viola (Adolph) Mondragon, Judy (Joe) DeLaRosa, Rita (Tony) Bustos, Maryanne Mondragon, Richard (Mickie) Archuleta, Pete (Donna) Archuleta, Paul (Lulu) Archuleta, Stevie Archuleta, Roger (Karen) Archuleta, & Jerry Archuleta and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. A Funeral Mass will be held at 12:00 Friday June 5, 2020 Live Via the Garnand Funeral Home Facebook Page with Father Jacob Schneider as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00 am to 8:00 pm Thursday June 4, 2020 at Garnand Funeral Home 412 N 7th Street, Garden City, KS. Memorials are suggested to the Mary Celina Lucero Memorial Fund in Care of Garnand Funeral Home.

