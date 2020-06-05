Mary Lucero
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Celina "Sally" Lucero, 74 died May 31, 2020 in Garden City, Kansas. She was born March 28, 1946 the daughter of Richard and Annie (Cruz) Archuleta in Greeley Colorado. Survivors include children: Lonnie (Tiffany) Lucero of Garden City, Lisa (Jerry) Brown of Arizona, Gina Lucero of Garden City, and Steven (Nicole) Lucero of Rapid City, SD; 16 Grandchildren and 12 Great Grandchildren & her siblings-Viola (Adolph) Mondragon, Judy (Joe) DeLaRosa, Rita (Tony) Bustos, Maryanne Mondragon, Richard (Mickie) Archuleta, Pete (Donna) Archuleta, Paul (Lulu) Archuleta, Stevie Archuleta, Roger (Karen) Archuleta, & Jerry Archuleta and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. A Funeral Mass will be held at 12:00 Friday June 5, 2020 Live Via the Garnand Funeral Home Facebook Page with Father Jacob Schneider as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00 am to 8:00 pm Thursday June 4, 2020 at Garnand Funeral Home 412 N 7th Street, Garden City, KS. Memorials are suggested to the Mary Celina Lucero Memorial Fund in Care of Garnand Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greeley Tribune on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garnand Funeral Home Inc
412 N 7Th St
Garden City, KS 67846
(620) 276-3219
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved