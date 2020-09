Funeral for Mary Bliek, 87, of Fairmont, MN, formerly Greeley, CO, will be 12:00 pm, Thurs., Sept. 17, at Olinger Hampden Mortuary, Denver, CO, with interment in Ft. Logan Nat'l Cemetery at 2:00 pm. Mary passed away, Sept. 5, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Fairmont, MN. The Lakeview Funeral Home in Fairmont and the Olinger Hampden Mortuary in Denver, CO, are assisting the family with arrangements. www.lakeviewfuneralhome.net

