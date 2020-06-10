The life of Mary Louise Studer Shore Born September 11,1934 in Flint, Michigan to Bertha Halm and John Albert Studer, their third child, & only daughter. Mary had 2 older brothers, Maurice and Joseph. Mary attended nursing school in Detroit at Mercy Hospital, where her mother was trained. While working at Mercy Hospital, Mary met her future husband, Dr Roy Henry Shore, who was in his medical internship before entering the army. After a whirlwind romance, they were married August 4th, 1956. Their 1st child, a daughter, Margaret Ann Shore, was born the next year, June 13th, 1957. Their second daughter, Maureen Rose Shore, was born the following year on the same day, June 13, 1958. After Dr Shore's military service, they returned to complete Roy's medical training in Denver. Their 3rd child, a son, John Nathan Shore was born, sadly to die as an infant to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. Roy and Mary moved to Greeley to begin his medical career in internal medicine. They had a 3rd daughter, Mary Catherine Shore, on January 28th, 1965. Mary suffered the loss of 2 other children to miscarriage. Mary was a very busy homemaker, while Roy practiced medicine and entered state politics. She was active in the local medical auxiliary, volunteered at the Bargain Box, Greeley Philharmonic Guild, served on the Greeley library board, and was a leader and trainer of the Great Books Program for children and adults. Her faith was an integral part of her life. She was a founding member of St Mary's Catholic Church in Greeley. Her children attended St. Peter's Catholic School. Mary lost her dear husband, Roy, at the age of 74 years, to heart disease, in 2005, while she was only 71 years of age. She remained in the home that they built in the 1970's until she moved to the Hillcrest of Loveland in 2017. Mary was very close to her daughters and their families, was the consummate grandmother, and became great-grandmother (aka "GG") to 5 great-grandchildren. While in Loveland, she attended St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church to continue the practice of her faith. She was an avid reader, and passed on that passion to her children, taught them to enjoy the pastime of knitting, skiing, and attended and completed the 7-year Bible Study Fellowship course. She was an astute cultural & political observer. She never shied away from defending her deeply held convictions, even if she suffered for doing so. Mary will be greatly missed by her surviving family: daughters, Margaret (Dan) Shore Mills, Maureen (Chuck) Shore Darst, and Mary C. Shore, grandchildren, Emily, Mary Beth, Abbie, Johnathan, Brian, Catherine, great-grandchildren, Ella, Norah, Nathan, Charlie, & Jessie, a sister-in-law, Caroline Studer, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy, infant son, John, 2 children in utero, her 2 brothers, Morrie & Joe, sister-in-law, Sister Mary Agnes of the Eucharist, & parents, Al & Bertha. Her family rejoices in her reunion with those who have gone before her! Memorial donations are suggested to benefit Alzheimer's of Northern Colorado, St. Mary's Catholic School in Greeley. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 A.M., Saturday June 13, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Loveland, Colo. Private interment will be in Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver. Visitation will be held from 4-6 P.M. on Friday, June 12th at Allnutt Macey Chapel, 6521 W. 20th St., Greeley, with a rosary / prayer service beginning at 6 P.M. To protect the health and safety of all, due to COVID 19 social distancing will be observed. The funeral service will be limited in attendance to 100 people at the church and 50 at different times at Macey Chapel, please wear a mask as required by state authorities and CDC. Please visit www.AllnuttLoveland.com to share your memories and condolences.

