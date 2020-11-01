Mary Louise Weaver, 89, of Greeley, Colorado, formerly of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away on October 18, 2020 at her residence. A Life Celebration service will be held in Adamson Life Celebration Home. Born December 21, 1930 in Oswego, Kansas, she lived the first 10 years of her life on the farm. She then moved with her mother to Washington D. C, where she completed her schooling at Roosevelt high school in 1948. Midway through her senior year, she met her husband, Leo Weaver. They were married July 2, 1949 in Bethany Baptist Church. Leo's military career took them to North Dakota, North Carolina, Louisiana, Montana, Illinois, Cincinnati, Ohio and Bethesda, Maryland and then retired in Greeley, Colorado in 1998. Throughout their 72 years together, they raised six children and enjoyed spending any time they could with their grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Leo Weaver of Greeley, Colorado, four sons; Steven Mark Weaver (Carol) of Monroe, Washington, Charles Everett Weaver of Port Saint Lucie, Florida, Michael Ray Weaver (Monica) of Dallas, Texas and Daniel Cline Weaver (Carmel) of Craig, Alaska; two daughters, Lee Anne Butler and Allison Lynn Sedlacek (Roger) both of Greeley, Colorado; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; Charles Wylie Spoonamore and Maude Elinor Spoonamore; one sister Betty Jane Hellwig; two brothers, Doyle Richard Spoonamore and Charles Edwin Spoonamore. Memorial contributions may be made to: The Alzheimer's Association
Greeley Chapter in care of Adamson Life Celebration Home.