Matthew William Braafhart, 39, of Greeley, CO passed away unexpectedly May 26, 2020. He was born in Greeley to William and Frances Braafhart on October 17, 1980.The family lived in Grand Lake, Colorado, South Carolina and Southern California before returning to Colorado. Matthew graduated from Greeley Central High School in 1999 and received his first bachelors degree in Sociology, with a minor in Criminal Justice from the University of Northern Colorado (UNC).Matthew lived in the state of Washington before he moved back to Colorado and enlisted in the US Army where he became a Special Forces Army Ranger. He served from August 12, 2009 to July 20, 2011.He was currently attending UNC to receive his second bachelor degree in Sport and Exercise Science.He loved the Denver Broncos, motocross, music and movies.Matthew was baptized and confirmed at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Greeley. Survivors include his parents, Bill and Frances Braafhart; brother, Andrew Braafhart; daughter, Natalie Autumn and her mother, Lacey Kauffman; grandparents, Lucio and Dominga Morado as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.He was preceded in death by his brother, Nathan; grandparents, Ben and Ruth Braafhart, and his uncles, Guadalupe Morado, Donald and Jim Braafhart and aunt, Barbara Lineberry.A visitation will be held from 1-4 p.m. Friday, June 5 at Adamson Life Celebration Home. The family asks that wearing masks and social distancing be observed.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church on Monday June 8 preceded by a Recitation of the Rosary. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens.

