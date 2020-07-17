Maxine Obleski

Maxine Kay Obleski, age 70, passed away in Greeley, Colorado on March 15, 2020. Maxine was born in New York, NY to Ingaborg Bauss and John L. Spangler. Maxine graduated with a B.S. in Biology from Lebanon Valley College in Pennsylvania, and earned two M.S. Degrees: one from the University of Pittsburgh, School of Medicine and the other from Wright State University of Ohio. She had a long and varied professional career, working in the fields of aerospace, ergonomics, engineering and education. Maxine was part of the team that worked on the Magellan Venus Radar Mapping project. Her true passion, however, was teaching students, and she greatly enjoyed her most recent work as a Professor of Biology at Aims Community College in Greeley, and was honored to receive an Award for Excellence in Teaching, chosen by students. Maxine was very active in the community, volunteering at several local organizations including the Weld County Genealogy Society and the City of Greeley Museums. Maxine was blessed with abundant intelligence, curiosity and energy, and her interests spanned many subjects. Those interests included genealogy, photography, walking, hiking, and taking care of her beloved cats. She will be remembered as a devoted and loyal daughter, sister, teacher, and friend. She is survived by her brother, Jon Spangler (Adrienne), of Redmond, WA.

