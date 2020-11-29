Melody Laine Race, 61, Ault, died Thursday, November 12th, at Poudre Valley UC Health Hospital in Fort Collins. She was born April 16, 1959 in Greeley to Guy L. and Geraldine (Wykert) Brees. On September 21, 1987 she married Dan Race in Greeley. Melody was raised and educated in Ault, where she attended high school. She worked at NAPA in Greeley and Highland Feed & Bean in Ault. She enjoyed having her grandkids around and all the other kids around that adopted her as their grandma. Survivors are her husband, Dan of Ault; two sons, Matt Cook of Wausau, WI, and Cody Race of Ault; step-son, Jason Race of CA; one brother, Kenneth Brees of Hot Springs, SD; 3 sisters, Beverly Woods of Greeley, Sharon Glover, & Roberta Lockman both of Ault; 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Leland Brees; sister-in-law, Carol Brees; and brother-in-law, Cody Lockman. A memorial will be announced at a later date. To leave condolences with Melody's family visit NCCcremation.com

