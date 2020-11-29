1/1
Melody Race
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melody's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melody Laine Race, 61, Ault, died Thursday, November 12th, at Poudre Valley UC Health Hospital in Fort Collins. She was born April 16, 1959 in Greeley to Guy L. and Geraldine (Wykert) Brees. On September 21, 1987 she married Dan Race in Greeley. Melody was raised and educated in Ault, where she attended high school. She worked at NAPA in Greeley and Highland Feed & Bean in Ault. She enjoyed having her grandkids around and all the other kids around that adopted her as their grandma. Survivors are her husband, Dan of Ault; two sons, Matt Cook of Wausau, WI, and Cody Race of Ault; step-son, Jason Race of CA; one brother, Kenneth Brees of Hot Springs, SD; 3 sisters, Beverly Woods of Greeley, Sharon Glover, & Roberta Lockman both of Ault; 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Leland Brees; sister-in-law, Carol Brees; and brother-in-law, Cody Lockman. A memorial will be announced at a later date. To leave condolences with Melody's family visit NCCcremation.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greeley Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved