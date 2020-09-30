Meredith Norton

Aurora, Colorado resident, Stephen Donald England, died September 16, 2020, with his beloved wife of 30 years, Karen by his side, he was 73. Steven was born in San Mateo, California to parents Donald and Elizabeth England. He began working in the grocery business in the 70's. He would marry Lou Ann Arnold in the early 70's, having two children. He remarried in 1990 to Karen Galvin. Stephen would work for grocery giant King Soopers for nearly 20 years. Eventually working for Tran Service Logistics providing delivery for the same King Soopers locations in which he worked for so many years. He retired as a commercial truck driver, July 18, 2020, just a matter of days before receiving the diagnosis of terminal brain cancer. Stephen is preceded in death by his sister Kathy in 2008, and parents Don in 1992, and Liz in 2011. He is survived by his loving wife Karen, his sister Jan (England) Campbell, children Chris England, Korie (England) Pyne, and steph-daughter Tiffany Galvin, grandchildren Nicolay England, Mary England, Ayden Rodriquez (whom he raised form birth), Leora Cordova, Molly and Madeline Pyne, and great grandsons Cash and Colton England. Private family services. Cremation. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society
's Brain Cancer Research Charity to further future innovation, improve treatment, and fund research.