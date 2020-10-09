Merwyn Steinacher was born September 13, 1945 to Murvil and June (McClure) Steinacher in Oakland, California. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend and mentor. He held his family close, enjoyed his grand-children and their adventures together. As his family grew, so did his love. Merwyn's parents preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife Judi; three sons: Michael of Greeley, CO; Brendan (Linda) of Wichita, KS; Brett (Jennifer) of Roseburg, OR; seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; his brother Byron (Donna) Steinacher of Blanchard, ID and their son Lane Steinacher of Coeur d' Alene, ID. Merwyn celebrated his 75th birthday and he and Judi celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary in September. The Lord called on him October 2, 2020 with his family close. In lieu of flowers, his family requests contributions in his name to Elevation Hospice, 80 Garden Center, Suite 108, Broomfield, CO 80020 A full on-line obituary can be read through Howe Mortuary, Longmont, CO

