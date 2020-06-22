Michael D. Hill
Michael D. Hill, 60, of Beaver Dam and formerly of Windsor, Colorado passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Michael Duane was born on September 5, 1959 the son of Max and Rhonda (Hafkey) Hill in Greeley, Colorado. He was a graduate of Eaton High School. On October 20, 1979, he was united in marriage to Sherlyn Pitts. Michael enjoyed farming for many years prior to making Windsor, Colorado their home for 32 years. In 2018, Mike and Sherlyn moved to Beaver Dam, WI. Mike was employed at Walmart Distribution Center in the maintenance department in Loveland, CO and Beaver Dam, WI for over 20 years. Michael will be deeply missed by his wife of 40 years, Sherlyn of Beaver Dam; his daughter Lisa Marie (Richard) Akey of Janesville and his son Aaron Michael (Laura) Hill of Beloit; two granddaughters: Hailee M. Falls and Hanna L. Falls; his mother Rhonda Hafkey of Eaton, Colorado; two sisters: Linda Hill of Windsor, Colorado and Patricia (John) Tapp of Florida; his brothers-in-law: Walter Pitts and Douglas Pitts. He was preceded in death by his father Max. The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.

Published in Greeley Tribune on Jun. 22, 2020.
