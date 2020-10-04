Mike was born to Phyllis and Alvin Evans in Greeley, CO. Mike lived his entire life in Greeley. He graduated from Greeley West High School in 1974. Mike married Rhonda Evans (Magill) on March 18, 2004. They later divorced in 2015. Mike had a diverse career working as a Welder, Property Manager and various opportunities throughout his lifetime there was nothing he would not attempt and nothing he could not fix. He was the one you went to if you needed help with a car, truck, motorcycle, jet ski or anything else. Mike enjoyed adventure and lived a very full and exciting life including; motocross, dirt bike racing, motorcycle riding, jet skiing and camping in his motorhome. Mike was blessed with many great friends in his life, Jeff Oyler and Tamy Swanson, Scott Wertz, Nick Dutrow, Bob and Patsy Lowe, Jeff Foose, and Ken (deceased) and Nancy Williams just to name a few. He was always there you if you needed him. He will be greatly missed. Mike was preceded in death by: Parents, sister, Sherrie Camacho and brother, Roger Evans. Mike is survived by his nephews, Tory McMillen, Michael Anthony Bragg, Guillermo (Will) Camacho and a niece Rebecca Paloma Camacho. A celebration of life is planned for October 10, 2020 at the 2121 VFW, 2514 7th Ave, Garden City, CO 80631 between 1:00 and 4:00 pm. This will be an open house and no formal service is planned. Donations can be made in Mike's name to the Weld County Food Bank.

