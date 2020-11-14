Michael Stephen Hutton, 68, of Greeley passed away Friday November 6, 2020 at 6:45am at Northern Colorado Medical Center. He was born to Harry and Maxine (Dysert) Hutton on May 15, 1952 in El Paso, Texas. He graduated from Air Academy High in 1971. He studied business while attending the University of Northern Colorado. He later married Patricia Lewis and they later divorced, but remained life long friends. He worked at Kodak, became a business owner, and finally a truck driver. Michael loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing, riding motorcycles, photography, and especially his family. He is survived by his daughter, Lindsey (Mark) Frazier, his granddaughters Brooklyn and Ashlyn, his brother Shane, and his sisters Patty and Sheila. He is preceded in death by his father and mother. His family will host a private memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send donations for Colorado Parks and Wildlife to Northern Colorado Crematory at 700 8th Street Greeley, Co 80631. To leave condolences with Michael's family visit NCCcremation.com

