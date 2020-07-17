Mildred Hannah Hewitt, of Greeley, passed away July 15, at the Grace Pointe Senior Care Community Center. Mildred was born May 18, 1930, in Greeley, CO, to George and Hannah (Wilhelm) Bruntz. Mildred attended Greeley High School and married James Leroy Hewitt in 1951. Together they raised one daughter, Judy. Mildred was a caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an excellent homemaker and loved being around family. She was a lifetime member of St. Paul's Congregational Church. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and cooking. She also enjoyed riding motorcycles, driving stock cars and being outdoors, as she loved to go camping. Mildred is survived by her daughter, Judith Moody, grandson, Steven (Karen) Schroeder, great-grandchildren, Nicole Schroeder and Steve Schroeder Jr. She is preceded in death by her husband, James, her son-in-law, Jerry, her parents, and her Aunt Hilda. A graveside service will be held, Monday, July 20, at Linn Grove Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. Please visit www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.