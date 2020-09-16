Miller Norma

Norma Joyce Miller passed away September 11, 2020 at the age of 88. She graduated from Greeley High in 1950 where she met Lee Miller. They were married for 63 years. He passed in 2013. Norma was a classy and wonderful wife, mother, and friend. She was such a loving person that made friends out of strangers. Norma loved being with her girls, playing cards, shopping, cooking our favorite peanut butter fudge, and making harvest season fun. We will miss her terribly. She is survived by 2 daughters, Debra (Randy) Reinick and Kellie (James - Deceased) Kloxin; two grandchildren, Kristi (Cole) White and Ryan (Lana) Reinick; two step-grandchildren Chris (April) Kloxin and Nick (Stacey) Kloxin; and brother, Don Walker as well as 8 great-grandchildren. The family is honoring Norma's wish to not have a Celebration of Life at this time. In memory of Norma, you can make a donation to Talking Books for The Blind in care of Stoddard Funeral Home 3205 W. 28th Street Greeley, Colorado 80634.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store