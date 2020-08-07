Miriam Lee

Miriam Elizabeth (Schafroth) Lee, passed away on August 3, 2020 at the Bonell Community in Greeley, CO at the age of 102. She was born in Corning, IA to William and Mary E. (Harrison) Schafroth and grew up on the family farm with three sisters and one brother east of Corning. She graduated from Greenfield, IA High School and spent the following five years teaching in rural one room schools in Adams County, IA. She married George W. Lee on June 30, 1940. They lived in Winterset, IA where her three sons were born, George III, John and Mark. In 1960 the family moved to Colorado and in 1964 moved to Greeley where she made a home for her family. She was always proud of her home and loved to plant flowers in the spring and cook for her family and friends. Miriam was a very talented seamstress, furniture restorer and loved to cross stitch. She was a lifelong Methodist, most recently a member of the First United Methodist Church in Greeley where she was active in women's activities when she was younger. She was also active in the Garden City Chapter No. 3 order of the Eastern Star where she was Worthy Matron from 1989 - 1990 while George was Worthy Patron. She was active as a Cub Scout Den Mother and Pack leader in Iowa and continued as a scout leader and trainer after moving to Colorado. She was extremely proud to see all three of her sons and one grandson become Eagle Scouts. After her son, George III, became an optometrist and opened a practice in Loveland, and later in Greeley, with his father, she worked at both offices at the front desk. She always enjoyed greeting and speaking with the patients, many of whom became lifelong friends. After George's passing in 2000 she continued to live at the home that she and George created in 1964. She lived independently in an apartment in Greeley from 2008 until 2018 when she moved to the Bonell Community. She was preceded in death by her husband, George, her sisters and brother, son, Mark and grandson Scott. She is survived by sons, George III (Barb) of Loveland, John (Sandy) of Windsor, daughter-in-law, Mary (Mark) also of Windsor; five grandchildren - Kristopher (Cami) and Brooke (Jim Chesebro), Mathew and Lucas, Jennifer (Aaron Cram) and three great grandchildren - Hudson, Ashton and Avery and numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside service, Tuesday, 10:00 a.m., Sunset Memorial Gardens, Greeley. Viewing at the Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home, Monday, 2-4:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Garden City #3, O.E.S. in care of Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home, 1102 N. Lincoln Ave., Loveland, CO 80537.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store