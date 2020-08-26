1/1
Monica Ramos
Monica Briana Ramos, 33 passed away August 21st, 2020 with her parents by her side. She was born May, 13th 1987 in Greeley, Colorado. She graduated from Greeley West High School in 2005 and went on to graduate from Gustavus Adolphus College in Saint Peter, Minnesota in 2009 where she received a double major in Political Science and Criminal Justice. She later studied in the Masters Degree program for Design and Merchandising at Colorado State University. She was a witty, goofy, private person and a lover of fashion, dry humor, Calvin & Hobbs, playing the piano, books, friends and her cats. She was loved dearly and will be missed eternally. Monica is survived by her loving parents David and Juanita Ramos of Greeley Colorado, her brother Juan Ramos of Broomfield Colorado, brother Mario Ramos of Wheat Ridge, Colorado and her maternal grandmother, Sally Magdaleno of Greeley as well as many aunts uncles and cousins. Graveside Service will be held at 10:00am on Thursday, August 27th at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 3400 W. 28th Street, Greeley, Colorado. Please visit www.StoddardSunset.com to share your fond memories of Monica.

Published in Greeley Tribune on Aug. 26, 2020.
