Montana Fae Moran graced us with her presence on June 12, 2004. She is known for her attitude and being bossy. She loves to dance, sleep and jam out. She loves Mexican food and finding the perfect song before driving away. She loves getting piercings. She is very smart, graduating early her junior year, from Jefferson High School. She has a 3.63 GPA. She has big dreams and plans that were ripped away when she gained her wings on June 2, 2020. Montana is now raising hell in heaven with her great-grandma, Gramkow; uncle, Matthew Pownell; great-aunt, Vivi Gramkow; great-grandma, Pwnell; and great-grandpa, Jack Pownell. Montana exits her stage leaving her loving fans behind, mother, Madalyn; brother, Logan; sisters, Melody, Gabby, Katrina and Rosalyn; grandma, Mema; aunts, Jackie, Jenny, Mary and Jamaica; uncle, Billy; nephews, Danny, Beau and Bleys; and birth dad, Ajay; and dad, Ray. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Allnutt Funeral Service, Macy Chapel. Condolences for the family can be placed at www.allnuttgreeley.com

