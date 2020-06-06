Montana Moran
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Montana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Montana Fae Moran graced us with her presence on June 12, 2004. She is known for her attitude and being bossy. She loves to dance, sleep and jam out. She loves Mexican food and finding the perfect song before driving away. She loves getting piercings. She is very smart, graduating early her junior year, from Jefferson High School. She has a 3.63 GPA. She has big dreams and plans that were ripped away when she gained her wings on June 2, 2020. Montana is now raising hell in heaven with her great-grandma, Gramkow; uncle, Matthew Pownell; great-aunt, Vivi Gramkow; great-grandma, Pwnell; and great-grandpa, Jack Pownell. Montana exits her stage leaving her loving fans behind, mother, Madalyn; brother, Logan; sisters, Melody, Gabby, Katrina and Rosalyn; grandma, Mema; aunts, Jackie, Jenny, Mary and Jamaica; uncle, Billy; nephews, Danny, Beau and Bleys; and birth dad, Ajay; and dad, Ray. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Allnutt Funeral Service, Macy Chapel. Condolences for the family can be placed at www.allnuttgreeley.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greeley Tribune on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Allnutt Funeral Service, Macy Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Allnutt Funeral Service-Greeley
6521 W 20Th St
Greeley, CO 80634
(970) 352-3366
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved