Myrna Thompeon

Myrna Faye Brown Thompson, age 96, peacefully passed away at her residence in Dominion Senior Living Sevierville, Tennessee. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She was a graduate of the University of Denver and was one of the first Medical Technologists registered in the United States. She was a member of the Central Methodist Church, Knoxville TN. A private family service will be held in the future. She was proceeded in death by her husband Charles N. Thompson Sr., her parents W.A. and Alta Brown, son Charles N. Thompson Jr., brothers Noel A. Brown and J. Norman (Ruth) Brown. She is survived by her son Robert (Susan) Thompson, Broomfield CO, daughter Carol Herman, Sevierville TN, nephew Duane (Janis) Brown and families, Pierce CO, niece Barbara (Wayne) Scott and families., Loveland, CO. Grandchildren are Katy (Jason) Sanderson, Libby Tuffile, Victoria Herman, Jennifer Herman, Kim (Scott) Bush, Kristi (Dustin) Leatherman. Great grandchildren are Alaina and Olivia Sanderson, Christopher Tuffile II, Kayla, Alyssa and Zack Bush, Cooper Worthman and Kei Leatherman. Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association

Published in Greeley Tribune on Sep. 9, 2020.
