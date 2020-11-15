Nancy Louise Kauffman, 69, of Fort Collins lost her battle with cancer on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020. Nancy was born in October, 1951 to Richard and Arlys Drexel of Collbran, Colorado. Nancy graduated from Plateau Valley High School in 1969. She moved to Greeley to pursue a degree in Business Education (UNC, 1973). While in Greeley, she met Mark Harold Kauffman and was married for 37 years, until his death in 2010. Nancy earned her Master's Degree in Special Education in December of 1993. Her passion for supporting students with special needs led to a career as the Director of Disabled Student Services at the University of Northern Colorado. She retired from the position in 2007. After Mark passed away in 2010, Nancy moved to Fort Collins in order to be closer to her children and grandchildren. She met and married John Lansaw in 2016. Nancy was able to fulfill a lifelong dream of traveling the world. She is survived by her husband, John, son Zach and his wife Rachel, daughter Leah and her husband Joe, her father Richard, her brother Robert and her grandchildren (Mycah and Joseph, Niah and Helena), several nephews, step-children and grandchildren. A private ceremony at Linn Grove Cemetery in Greeley will follow at a later date. Please see goesfuneralcare.com for a complete obituary.

