Nancy Triplett

Nancy Ann (Hodge) Triplett was born October 26, 1926 to Charles Alfred and Elma Ruth Hodge in Salt Lake City, UT. Nancy parted from this world on October 19, 2020 at Good Samaritan Assisted Living in Fort Collins, Colorado. Nancy had a wonderful childhood growing up in Durango, CO, before moving to Denver where she attended South High School and was proud to be their Senior Class Secretary. Nancy was chosen to play a lead in the senior class play, "You Can't Take It With You" by Moss Hart. The play was presented one night at South High and again at Elitch Garden Playhouse. This was a very special time for the teenagers to go out and do the play again. After spending two years at the Women's College in Denver, she transferred to the University of Northern Colorado where she met the love of her life, Leroy "Le" Triplett. They married March 20, 1949 and had three sons, Arnold, Lon, and Timothy. Le and Nancy settled in Greeley where they both worked as educators in the Greeley public schools. Nancy taught for five years as an elementary teacher and music teacher. Nancy enjoyed gardening and traveling. Le and Nancy had visited every state in the US except North Dakota and Alaska, and traveled to Mexico, Canada and nine countries in Europe. The couple build a cabin at Red Feather Lakes where they passed time and enjoyed mountain climbing. Nancy climbed four 14ers, including Mount Elbert. Nancy loved music and played the organ and piano for local Greeley churches, and even started a music group at the senior center called Keen Age Singers. For eight summers, the group toured eight different states to perform in small towns that did not get big performers, and at veterans' homes. The performers were provided meals as compensation. Nancy was part of Keen Age Singers for 30 years. Nancy is survived by her three sons, Arnold and wife, Debra, Lon and wife Patty and Timothy and his husband Diego; 4 grandchildren, Samuel, Jacob, Jordan and Jessica; 2 great-grandchildren, Jamisen and Macie. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Leroy "Le" Triplett, her parents Al and Ruth Hodge; and her brothers David and Fred. A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Allnutt Funeral Service, Macy Chapel, 6521 W. 20th Street, Greeley, CO 80634. Interment will follow at Linn Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Nancy Triplett Memorial Fund in care of Allnutt Funeral Service, 6521 W. 20th Street, Greeley, CO 80634, to be designated for charities specified by the family. Please visit www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.

