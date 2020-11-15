1/1
Marcia Meisner, 88, of Loveland, Colorado passed away on November 6, 2020. Marcia was born in Greeley, Colorado to Emolyn and Maurice Poe on April 27, 1932. She spent most of her life in the Greeley area. Marcia married Arthur Meisner on June 15, 1952. She enjoyed the three years in Japan when Art was in the USAF. She was proud of her work at the Denver Public Library, and the alumni office at the University of Northern Colorado (UNC). She also enjoyed playing viola in the Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra. Marcia and Art's daughter, Georgia, was born in Greeley. Marcia was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Gilbert Danley; and husband. She is survived by daughter, Georgia; brothers, Jim and Jon Danley; four granddaughters; two great grandchildren; and soul mate, Bill Anderson. There will be no service. Please honor Marcia by hugging your loved ones tightly and often. Please visit Allnuttgreeley.com to share memories as well as condolences to the family.

Published in Greeley Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
