Nikolaus Walker

Nikolaus John Walker, aka "Walker", 42, of Greeley, passed away from cancer on September 18, 2020. He was born on February 21, 1978, to Gary and Lynn (Carney) Walker. Nik lived his entire life in Greeley, Colorado. He was a 1996 graduate of Greeley Central High School and attended the University of Northern Colorado. He was a potter and a talented artist in many other mediums. Nik was passionate about music, attending concerts and traveling the world. He adored his nieces, Naomi and Eva. Everyone who knew him will remember him for being the kind, gentle, intelligent and philosophical man that he was. He loved a good political or scholarly debate, and he was always right. He loved his Broncos and never missed Rockies Opening Day. Nik is preceded in death by his father, Gary Lee Walker. He is survived by his mother, Lynn, and his stepfather, Lee Watkins, his sister, Paige Walker-Flores (Miguel), of Denver, his ninety-three year old grandmother, Shirley Carney, of Greeley, beloved Stella Miller, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Due to COVID-19, no service will be held. Please visit www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.

