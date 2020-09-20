Norma D. Basey, 98, passed away at The Bridge in Greeley, Colorado, on Thursday, September 10, 2020. She was born October 10, 1921 to Lark and Lizzie (Ford) Claar, in Bijou Basin, Colorado, the youngest of 12 children. She spent her early years in Council Bluffs, Iowa and then moved with her family to Golden, Colorado, where she graduated from Golden High School in 1939. She attended Colorado State College of Education in Greeley until her marriage to Harold L. Basey in 1941. Together they enjoyed time with family, travel, camping and were avid sports fans. Norma was the secretary for First Christian Church in Greeley for 31 years, retiring in 1983. She was the longest surviving member of First Christian Church and remained active to the end of her life. She also belonged to the Christian Women's Fellowship of the church and to the American Legion Auxiliary Post 18. She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Coalson (Robert) and her son, Jim Basey (Pamela), grandchildren, Jonathan Coalson, Angela Dellasalle (John), Amy van den Dijssel (Jan-willem) and great grandchildren Spencer and Julia Dellasalle, Sofia and Emma van den Dijssel, step grandchildren Clayton Kenney (Maggie), Duncan Kenney (Danielle) and step great-grandson Ralph Kenney in addition to a large number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Harold, and by her parents and 11 brother and sisters. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to First Christian Church, Greeley, CO. Please visit www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.

