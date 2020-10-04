Norris Chase, 73, of Ault passed away September 29, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born July 22, 1947 in Bottineau, North Dakota to Everett J. and Hazel (Palmer) Chase. Norris spent his formative years in Fort Collins, graduating from Fort Collins High School in 1966. He promptly enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served as an Air Technician in VC-5 Squadron aboard the USS Kitty Hawk CVA-63 before being honorably discharged in 1970. Upon his return to the States, he enrolled at AIMS Community College in Greeley, receiving an Associate of Arts Degree in Engineering Technology in 1972. Norris then began his career with Mountain Bell Phone Company, serving 35 years before retiring from Century Link Communications. In 1972, he met the love of his life, Susan Roth of Hudson, Colorado. They were married in 1974 and had two sons; Michael and Scott. In retirement, Norris enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. with Susan in their 5th-wheel travel trailer. He was active with the Ault VFW, Friends of the NRA and participated with Susan in numerous Honor Flight trips, helping veterans return to Washington DC. Norris also enjoyed hiking, coyote hunting, firearms, shooting sports and camping. Most of all Norris was extremely proud of his service to country and commitment to his family. Thankful to have shared his life are his wife, Susan, sons; Michael of Bozeman, MT and Scott of Cedar Falls, IA, grandson, William Scott Chase of Cedar Falls, brother, Donald (Juanita) Chase of Wheatland, WY and sister, Karla (Bud) Bass of Bellevue, CO, brother-in-law, Don (Ann) Roth of Evans, sisters-in-law; Nonie (Don) Hepp of Johnstown, Sharon Duvall of Greeley, Debbie Dinges of Brighton and Sheila Roth of Fort Collins as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law, Jerry Roth and parents-in-law, George and Elizabeth Roth. His Life Celebration will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Adamson Life Celebration Home with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to "PANCAN" to help fight Pancreatic Cancer in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley, CO 80634 or at pancan.org. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.

