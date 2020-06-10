Orion Fuller was born on October 29, 1991 at Northern Colorado Medical Center in Greeley Colorado. He attended Chappelow elementary until the 3rd grade. Orion's family moved to Denver where he lived and attended school; Centennial Elementary, Slavens Middle School and Thomas Jefferson High School, before returning to Greeley and attending Greeley Central High School. Orion got his GED in 2009. Orion's test score of 3100 placed him in the top 10 percent of the national graduating class of high school seniors that year. Orion also took classes at Aims Community College. Orion was known for being incredibly bright and consistently kind. He also had a tremendous sense of humor, and an innate desire to help people. What Orion loved most was God, his family, music and sports. Orion was a Christian man, baptized at Trinity Lutheran as an infant and again of his own accord when he was 13 years old at Aurora Alliance Church. Orion spoke of his faith and encouraged others in their faith. Orion fully embodied the term wordsmith. He was talking clearly before the age of two, and reading by age three. Orion LOVED to read! Reading was a constant source of comfort, entertainment, education and motivation. Orion was often referred to as a prodigy child. His ability to translate, manipulate and articulate the written word was, like his namesake, out of this world. In 2019,Orion successfully instituted a community development project, by starting a book drive and gathering hundreds of adult and children's books to be housed in the lobby of the Adult Treatment Facility in Greeley. The books can now be checked out, via honor system, by any member of the program as well as their families. Orion's love of reading easily translated into a love of writing - specifically, song lyrics. Orion began writing lyrics when he was about 12 years old, and continued to write and sometimes perform with friends and colleagues throughout the duration of his life. He would be rightfully honored to be remembered as "Young SickEm" from the G-CO. Orion was an avid sports fan. He loved all sports, but his truest passion was for Colorado sports teams. At any given moment, you could ask Orion a question about any team, any play, or any player for any Colorado team and he would tell you not only the statistics but also the details supporting those statistics. Of course, Orion also loved to play; any sport at any time. Orion was also passionate about teaching and talking sports with those he loved. There was always a smile on his face when he was watching, playing or talking sports. Except when the Broncos lost. On June 1st, 2020, Orion was called home. Orion comes from a very large, very blended family. He was the picture of a loyal brother and as many have referred to him as their best friend and one of the very best people they had ever known, Orion was simply a beautiful human being. Orion is survived in Death by many loved ones. Destiny! His Father and Stepmother - Matthew and Suzannah Fuller His Mother and Stepfather - Cristi and Angel Villamil His Brothers - Rigel and Dashel Fuller and Jadin and Justice Tamez, as well as Andrew and Travis Adair - brothers by love, and Nephews - Phillip Romero Fuller and Jimmy Cruzz Tamez. His Stepsiblings - Angelo Villamil, Angel Villamil Jr, Jasmine Ramos, Alexis Villamil, Izaiah Villamil and Amora Villamil His Paternal Grandparents - Richard and Sandra Fuller His Maternal Grandparents - Clarence J. Small Sr and Donna Mason As well as, several aunts, uncles, and cousins - across the nation. We are most encouraged by God's grace and promises and trust that Orion was welcomed into Heaven along with those who have preceded him. His Grandparents - LJ Small and Nelly Davis; Edward and Margaret Foos, Richard and Leila Fuller; John Mason and Marjorie Gyepes; and his Aunt and Uncle - Lillie and Mark Small and Jim Scheid Donations can be made through GoFundMe, The Orion B. Fuller Library Legacy Project.

