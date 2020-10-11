Orlis M. "Smokey" Charboneau of Pierce, CO passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 in Joplin, MO while staying with his son, Danny Charboneau. Orlis was born on August 15, 1928 to Jess Charboneau and Muriel (Close) Charboneau. Orlis served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He married Jane Thresher on November 24, 1957 in Wichita, Kansas and from that union came two sons; Danny and Rick. They moved to Joplin, MO where Oris worked at Starlite Tool Manufacturing Company. They divorced May 26th, 1981. Orlis married his high school sweetheart Sue Jansson on April 24th, 1983. This union included one step-daughter; Karen Wolf and two step-sons; Tim and Dale Jansson. Orlis worked as a Lather in Oklahoma City, OK where he and Sue lived until he retired in 1992 and they then moved to the farm east of Pierce, CO. Orlis was an active member of the Pierce Methodist Church, the Ault VFW, and was active in the Ault Senior Center. He enjoyed attending all of his grandkids sporting and school events. His grandkids and great-grand kids always brought a smile to his face. He is survived by his sister Avis Deck; sons; Danny and Rick (Amanda) Charboneau; step-daughter Karen (Mike) Wolf; step-sons; Tim (Ginger) and Dale (Linda) Jansson; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchilden. A visitation will be 10:00am Wednesday, October 14th at Adamson Life Celebration Home. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 11am. Interment will be at 2pm at Fort Logan National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church or the Ault Senior Center in care of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 W. 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Friends may leave condolences at www.adamsoncares.com.

