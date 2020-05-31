July 31, 1946~May 27, 2020
Patty was born in Windsor the youngest child of Reinholdt and Eva (Bechtold) Bernhardt. She went to Windsor schools and graduated in 1964. She then went to U.N.C. and graduated in 1968.
She married Kent S. McDonald in 1967 and helped put him through law school by teaching in Longmont. She also taught in northern Virginia for several years before they started their family. She then devoted herself to raising her three girls until their college years approached, at which point she became an assistant to Dr. Craig Hovick in Longmont. She worked there for about 20 years; making many friends and economically helping her girls earn five degrees.
She was predeceased by her parents; sister, Florine; nephew, Brad Bernhardt;
brothers-in-law, Richard Lesser and Robert Mosbaugh; and Alfie, Duffy, Murphy, Mac, Lou, Jack, and Maggie.
She died at home, surrounded by her loving family, following heart surgery.
She is survived by her husband, Kent; daughters, Erin (Jim) Dawe, Shea (Heath) Burchill, and Quinn (Ted) Finn; seven grandchildren, Lawson, Ryley and Harper Dawe, Finn and Sawyer Burchill, and Atticus and Aidan Finn; sister, Bonnie (Art) Steinbrecher of Windsor; brother, Robert (Sandy) Bernhardt of Cheyenne; sister-in-law, Lynne Mosbaugh of Frisco, Colo.; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and Willow.
Everyone loved her at first sight. Her light was there for all to see. She loved everyone right back, except the very few who messed with her kids, dogs, or trees. A cheerleader in high school and modern dancer in college, she took pains to stay fit throughout her life, even in the face of the relentless health challenges she faced in the last 13 years.
She was one of nature's rarest creatures a beautiful woman who didn't know it. Hope to see you later, Patty. Love you all there is.
In lieu of flowers those who wish to may contribute to the Longmont Humane Society or the charity of their choice.
A service is not yet planned and may be held in the future.
Published in Greeley Tribune on May 31, 2020.