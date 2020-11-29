Patricia Ann "Pat" Carroll, 73, of Galeton, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at her home. Pat was born on April 5, 1947 in Greeley to Wyman and Betty (Edwards) Ogan. She graduated from Ault High School in 1965. Later in life, she received her Associates Degree after taking several night classes from Aims Community College in 1986. Pat married Dale Carroll on July 2, 1966 in Virginia. They made their home in Ault and later in Kersey from 1977 to 2006. She worked for Greeley Producers, Greeley Feeders, Monfert's Fab Shop (which changed hands several times) and finally with Crop Production Services in Loveland. Pat was an avid Denver Broncos fan, Harry Potter lover, enjoyed walking and whatever sports her grandkids were participating in. Pat is survived by her son, Matthew (Carrie) Carroll of Galeton; grandchildren, Hallie & Quirt Carroll of Galeton, Garrett Carroll and Kayla Carroll of Ault; sisters, Kathy Stewart, Susan Martin and Deb Ogan all of Windsor; along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale; her parents; and son, Michael Carroll. Memorial services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at the Eaton Evangelical Free Church. A private inurnment was held at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Greeley. Online guest book and obituary may be viewed at www.moserfuneralservice.com.

