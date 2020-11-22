Patricia "Pat" Ann Stouffer, 81, of Greeley, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at Life Care Center of Greeley. She was born March 17, 1939 in Chicago, Illinois to Roy and Elsie Chatfield. Pat graduated from Roosevelt High School in Des Moines Iowa. She married Stephen A. "Steve" Stouffer on April 9, 1961 in Des Moines, Iowa. They had two sons, Robbie and Mike. The family lived in Estes Park, CO for many years and enjoyed their time together camping and fishing. After leaving Estes Park, they moved to Greeley and lived in the same house from 1976 until the time of Pat's passing. Aside from her family, Pat's greatest love was children. Besides doing day care for years, her home was the meeting place for all the kids in the neighborhood. She could always be found sitting on her driveway surrounded by bikes, skateboards and chalk drawings. For over fifteen years, Pat was the host of the annual 4th of July celebration and made sure that no one in the neighborhood was a stranger to one another. Anyone who ever walked in Pat's family room could tell that she was a true Bronco fan. She was also very proud of being born on St Patrick's day and looked forward to her birthday lunch at Fat Albert's with her friends every year. Pat is survived by her daughter-in-law, Lisa Stouffer; grandchildren, five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; cousins, Jim Chatfield of Oregon and Karen Stetson Hughes of Arlington Heights, Illinois and lots of friends and neighbors that loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Steve and her sons, Michael and Robbie Stouffer. Please consider sending memorial contributions in Pat's name to Cornerstone Community Church, 1321 9th Ave., Greeley, CO 80631. Pat will be missed by many generations, both young and old.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store