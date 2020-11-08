Patrick Richard Deutcher, 41, of Greeley passed away, the result of an auto accident on Friday, October 30, 2020 in Greeley. He was born March 16, 1979 in Greeley to Dwayne Richard Deutcher, Jr. and Merinda "Mindy" Sue (Banghart) Deutcher, where he grew up and graduated from Greeley West High School in 1998. Patrick married Stephanie Plasters and they later divorced. He worked in utility excavation and directional boring as the owner of Anything Under Colorado, a company started by his parents. Patrick loved snowboarding, dirt bike riding, collecting antiques and classic cars. He enjoyed his work, fixing things, solving problems and was always very helpful to others. Thankful to have shared his life are his mother, Merinda "Mindy" Deutcher of Greeley; brother, Marcus of Longmont; grandmother, Alma Banghart of Greeley; uncles Mike & wife Carol Deutcher and Arnie & wife Linda Banghart all of Greeley; aunts, Janyce Broers of Omaha, NE and Artis Banghart of Windsor. He was preceded in death by his father, uncles Fred Banghart and Harlan Broers and his grandparents. His Life Celebration will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Adamson Life Celebration Home with a reception to follow. Masks required to attend. Inurnment at Sunset Memorial Gardens at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to the "Pat Deutcher memorial fund" in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Condolences may be left at AdamsonCares.com.

