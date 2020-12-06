1/1
Patty Marie Edwards
Patty Marie Edwards, age 77, of Maumee, OH, died December 1, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Maumee. She was born April 16, 1943 to the late Harold Leroy and Hazel Naomi (Emick) Bebee in Garber, Oklahoma at her maternal grandparent's home in the Sinclair-Covington Oilfield Community. Patty attended Garber Public Schools where she lettered in softball and band. She played the oboe and tenor drums and her vocal trio rated superior in 3 years of competition. Patty was selected Band Queen her senior year and graduated Valedictorian of her class with a 4.0 GPA. Patty married her lifelong friend, Jannis Edwards on June 30, 1961 at Garber Assembly of God Church. Later, the couple moved their trailer to attend Oklahoma State University. After her first year of college, Patty decided to pursue a career. She achieved a perfect score on the shorthand and typing exam landing a role as assistant to the secretary of the Dean of Graduate School, where she worked for four years. Patty and Jan moved to Rochester, NY in 1965 where Jan was employed as an industrial engineer with Eastman Kodak. In 1971, they spent several months putting the finishing touches on their new home in Fairport, NY. In 1973, Jan received a job transfer to Colorado, settling in Greeley. There, Patty enjoyed numerous church and volunteer activities. She volunteered for women's ministries, youth chaperone, Sunday School teacher, played piano and accordion during church and nursing home services, Bible Quiz, and was an advocate for public education funding for the disabled. Patty always placed the needs of others above her own, helping those in need including caring for their disabled son, Jeffrey, at home for more than 50 years. Left to cherish her memory: husband, Jan Edwards of Maumee, OH; sons, Jeffrey (who resides with Jan in Maumee) and Joel (Susan) Edwards of Toledo, OH; grandchildren, Jacob and Julia; brother Rick (Natalia) Bebee; nephew, David Bebee; brother-in-law, John (Leanne) Scott; and many cousins and family throughout the U.S. Patty was also preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Scott. Services will be announced at a date in the future, and interment at Vernon Cemetery in Coweta, OK. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, are suggested to Christmas in the 419 (which assists the unfortunate in our local community) at toledocalvary.org/christmasinthe419 and/or to Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate.

Published in Greeley Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
