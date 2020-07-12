Pelagia "Peggy" Winter made the journey to her final home with God on July 7, 2020. She was 96 years of age and lived a life full of faith and service being known as "The Angel Lady" by many. Born in Kansas to Alex Dinkel and Mary Bach, the first of 12 children. Peggy moved to Colorado when she was 14. She was married to Walter Winter for 59 years and is pre deceased by her husband Walter, sons Walter Junior and Larry. She is survived by her daughters, Diane Winter of Cheyenne, WY and Shirley Pedersen (Larry) of Fort Collins. Four brothers and one sister. Visitation will be from 6:00pm until 8:00pm Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Allnutt Drake Chapel-Fort Collins. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church-Windsor, in care of Allnutt Drake Chapel, 650 W Drake Rd, Fort Collins, CO 80526. Family and friends may view the full obituary, sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.allnuttftcollins.com .

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store