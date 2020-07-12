1/1
Pelagia "Peggy" Winter
Pelagia "Peggy" Winter made the journey to her final home with God on July 7, 2020. She was 96 years of age and lived a life full of faith and service being known as "The Angel Lady" by many. Born in Kansas to Alex Dinkel and Mary Bach, the first of 12 children. Peggy moved to Colorado when she was 14. She was married to Walter Winter for 59 years and is pre deceased by her husband Walter, sons Walter Junior and Larry. She is survived by her daughters, Diane Winter of Cheyenne, WY and Shirley Pedersen (Larry) of Fort Collins. Four brothers and one sister. Visitation will be from 6:00pm until 8:00pm Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Allnutt Drake Chapel-Fort Collins. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church-Windsor, in care of Allnutt Drake Chapel, 650 W Drake Rd, Fort Collins, CO 80526. Family and friends may view the full obituary, sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.allnuttftcollins.com .

Published in Greeley Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
Memories & Condolences
July 11, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful aunt. We will love you and miss you always.
Elten Winter
Family
July 11, 2020
