Penny Duell was born October 6, 1951 in Greeley, Colorado. The middle child to James Charles Schaub and Donna Lou (Weber), She grew up in Kersey, Colorado where she graduated from Platte Valley High School in 1969. Penny passed peacefully at her home in Timnath, Colorado surrounded by family on June 28, 2020 at the age of 68. Penny met her future husband Larry in Kersey where they went to school together, but it wasn't until years later on March 16th, 1991 they were joined together in marriage at Resurrection Fellowship. Of this union were united five children: James Schneider, Richard Schneider, Shauna (Henderson) Duell, Eric Duell, and Jill Duell. In 2015, Penny and Larry moved from Greeley to Timnath, Colorado, they have lived in Weld County their entire lives. Penny had a beautiful and Godly spirit. She never met a stranger, was loved by all, and shared her love of the lord with everyone she met. She was appropriately named Penny Joy because she filled hearts with joy. Penny will be missed by many around her community where she took long walks, and around the country through the relationships her and her husband have made. Penny enjoyed spending her time being a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, worshiping and studying the word of God, achieving a Bachelor of Theology from the Christian Life School of Theology, taking long walks with her husband, traveling, hiking in the mountains or long walks on the beach and attending local services at Timberline Church in Ft. Collins, Colorado. Survivors include her husband Larry Duell; her 3 sons James Schneider (Mandy) of Greeley, CO; Richard Schneider of Evans, Georgia and Eric Duell (Tammi) of Prunedale; California, 2 Daughters, Shauna Henderson (Matt) of Baltimore, Maryland and Jill Duell of Marina California, five grandchildren, two great grandchildren; brothers Rod Schaub, Charles Schaub, and many other relatives and friends. Penny will be cremated, and a private ceremony will be held by the family at a later date. Please visit www.VesseyFuneralService.com to leave the family a condolence or memory of Penny.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store