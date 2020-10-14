Peter G. Manahan, 74, of Greeley, Colorado, passed away on October 6, 2020 the day of his stroke. Pete was born September 1, 1946 in Rochester, Minnesota to Joseph and Betty (McBroom) Manahan. He graduated from Chosen Valley High School, Chatfield, Minnesota and attended Winona State College graduating with a Business Administration degree. Pete married Joyce (Jo) Strande June 25, 1966. Pete was drafted into the Army in 1968 and sent to Miesau, Germany. While there they traveled to many countries in Europe. Upon his return to Rochester, he worked at St Mary's Hospital in middle management for 2 years, He then decided to go back to school to get his Nursing degree. They moved to Greeley, Colorado in 1974 to enjoy the outdoor life and Pete worked at North Colorado Medical Center for 25 years before retiring. Pete enjoyed many outdoor sports such as camping, hiking, skiing and golfing along with his wife Jo and son Ben. They also traveled to many states to do the same activities. They went back to Minnesota to visit family as often as possible. Pete is survived by his wife, Jo, son Ben (Amber) and grandson Ole. Also brother Nick (Kelly) Chatfield, Minnesota; sister Sue Macho (Mike) Dexter, Minnesota; brother in-law Larry Strande (Cheryl) Rochester, Minnesota; sister in-law Joan Smith, Auburn, California; brother in-law Gary Strande (Ellen) Chatfield, Minnesota and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Pete was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and in law parents. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Greeley and Minnesota. Pete will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

