Peter Anthony Morrell passed on August 1, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family after making a gallant two-month effort against pancreatic cancer. Pete was born December 10, 1934, to Nunzie and Mary Morrell in Beaumont, Texas. He was the youngest child of three including his sisters, Rosemary Luke and Jo Theresa Sowell. His parents owned Morrell's Bakery where Pete worked. Pete was very proud of his Italian heritage and would frequently joke and say that he was 400% because all four of his grandparents came from Italy. Pete graduated from St. Anthony's high school in 1953 making life-long friends. Pete then worked his way through Lamar University holding a variety of jobs, even selling religious books door to door, but his favorite job was coaching football, baseball and basketball at his former school. After graduating from Lamar University in 1962, Pete became Program Director for the Parks and Recreations Department in Orange, Texas, followed by positions of increasing responsibility becoming Acting City Manager within ten years. Pete accepted the position of Greeley's Assistant City Manager in January 1973 and held that position until he was promoted to City Manager in December 1973; a position he held until October 1986. During his tenure as City Manager he was one of the instrumental leaders in promoting the building of Centennial Village, the Senior Center, Recreation Center, Union Colony Civic Center and the rebuilding of the Island Grove arena after it burned in 1977. Pete was known for his warm and friendly demeanor, positive attitude, sense of humor, goal-oriented approach to life and his passion for helping others. In 1986, Pete formed Morrell & Associates, a leadership, management and development firm affiliated with Leadership Management International. Throughout the firm's 35 years, Pete worked with thousands of businesses, organizations and individuals including non-profit organizations, financial, retail, governmental, medical and educational institutions and individuals. He was a member of LMI's Leadership Council receiving many honors including the Judy Harbaugh Servants Heart Award as well as the 2019 Facilitator of the Year Award both for the USA. In addition to his business career, Pete was deeply involved in community organizations and projects. Pete was the past president of the Greeley Rotary Club, Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra, Boy Scouts of America-Long Peak's Council, Greeley Transitional House and the Colorado City Managers Association. He chaired the Board of the Greeley/Weld Chamber of Commerce and served on boards of the United Way of Weld County and the Weld County Chapter of the American Red Cross. He enjoyed serving on the Miss Rodeo Colorado Committee for 22 years and donated many hours to a variety of other non-profit organizations. Pete believed in doing what he could to better the community. He was an active member of and facilitator for the Greeley Downtown Association as well as being a vital part of the Downtown Development Authority. He co-chaired two successful capital funding campaigns for the City of Greeley and for School District 6. Pete was honored by the Greeley/Weld Chamber of Commerce receiving the Winner's Circle Designation and the Leann Anderson Community Care Award. He and his wife Jean were also honored as Grand Marshals of the Greeley Stampede, United Way Humanitarians of the Year, Boy Scouts of America-Longs Peak Council "Sonny" Mapelli Humanitarian Award and were King and Queen of the final Greeley Chorale Madrigal Feaste. Pete enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, frequently giving them nicknames. He especially enjoyed spending time with his daughter Giesele and son Kent and their families. Some of his favorite past times included watching his grandchildren at their sporting events, dancing, playing dominoes, motorcycle trips with friends, attending UNC, UCCC, and Greeley Stampede events, the American Cancer Society Relay For Life
and other community events, ushering at St. Mary's Catholic Church, participating in the Social Science Circle or relaxing with a good book. Pete is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Jean; sister Jo Theresa Sowell; daughter Giesele Morrell Naibauer (Dennis) and son Kent (Arlene); grandchildren Brandon Nash (Hayley), Braeden Morrell-Miller, Kyanne Morrell and Chandler Morrell; great grandchildren Kynlee and Lane Nash and many beloved nieces and nephews including Sonny Wegner (Rhonda), Patricia Schroeder (Bill), Rodney Sowell (Janice), Mary Hutson and Mike Sowell (Carrie) all in Texas. The family is very appreciative of the excellent care Pete received at the Banner/MD Anderson Cancer Center and from Banner Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the American Cancer Society
, 8221 W. 20th Street, Suite A, Greeley, CO 80634; United Way of Weld County 814 9th Street, Greeley, CO 80631; or the Weld Community Foundation, 2425 35th Avenue, Greeley, CO 80634. There will be a public visitation on August 11, 2020 from 4 to 8 PM at Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley. A private family rosary and funeral mass will be held on August 12, 2020, which would have been Pete and Jean's 31st wedding anniversary. It will be followed by a public Life Celebration at Island Grove Arena, 501 N. 14th Avenue from 3 to 4 PM. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks will be required for all events and observing social distancing. A video of the Life Celebration will be shared to Pete's page on the Adamson web site. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.