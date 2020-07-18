1/1
Ralph Lujan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph Lujan died July 14, 2020, at the North Colorado Medical Center, in Greeley. He was born July 13, 1928, in Dilia, New Mexico. He worked on farms around Eaton and Ault. He was married for over sixty years to Margarita (Chavez) Lujan. He loved to watch Family Feud, The Price Is Right and Friday Night Wrestling. Ralph is preceded in death by his wife in 2016, his father Manuel, mother Clarita, brothers, Jose and Raymond, and sisters, Celina, Inez and Theresa. Survivors are brothers, Larry Sr., Manuel, Henry and Eddie, and sisters, Florence Gutierrez and Mary Lou Richards. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 25, at the Allnutt Macy Chapel at 11:00 a.m., 6521 W. 20 th Street, Greeley, CO. Please visit www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greeley Tribune on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allnutt Funeral Service-Greeley
6521 W 20Th St
Greeley, CO 80634
(970) 352-3366
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Allnutt Funeral Service-Greeley

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved