Ralph Lujan died July 14, 2020, at the North Colorado Medical Center, in Greeley. He was born July 13, 1928, in Dilia, New Mexico. He worked on farms around Eaton and Ault. He was married for over sixty years to Margarita (Chavez) Lujan. He loved to watch Family Feud, The Price Is Right and Friday Night Wrestling. Ralph is preceded in death by his wife in 2016, his father Manuel, mother Clarita, brothers, Jose and Raymond, and sisters, Celina, Inez and Theresa. Survivors are brothers, Larry Sr., Manuel, Henry and Eddie, and sisters, Florence Gutierrez and Mary Lou Richards. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 25, at the Allnutt Macy Chapel at 11:00 a.m., 6521 W. 20 th Street, Greeley, CO. Please visit www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.

