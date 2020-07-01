Ramona Moreno
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ramona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ramona Moreno, 92, of Greeley, passed away on June 19, 2020 in Greeley, Colorado. She was born to Julio and Sarah (Solis) Reyna on July 15, 1927 in Valentine, Texas. On September 5, 1947 Ramona married Jacinto "Jack" Moreno in Alamogordo, NM and moved to Greeley where they made their home and raised their family. Ramona enjoyed gardening and embroidering pillow cases and doilies. She loved being outside and enjoyed drives to the mountains. Above all, she loved and adored her family. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her. She is survived by her children, Jack Moreno, Sylvia Buck, Yolanda Huff and Dan Moreno; grandchildren, Jamie (Lynne) Buck, Monica Rossow, Martin (Kristi) Moreno, Christie Drovdal, Clint Huff, Troy Moreno, Jessica (Jake) Owsley and Zack (Bernadette) Buck; 21 great grandchildren; siblings, Julio Reyna, Juan Reyna, Enemencio Reyna, Adan Reyna, Joe Reyna, Ernesto Reyna, Soila Perez and Delia Wells. Ramona was preceded in death by her husband; grandchild, Ina; her parents; siblings, Stanley, Miguel, Lydia, Anmas, Enentio and Israel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution in Ramona's name can be made to Alzheimer's Association in Care Of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley, Colorado 80634. To leave condolences for Ramona's family, www.adamsoncares.com Life Celebration Service was held on June 30, 2020 at Adamson Life Celebration Home in Greeley, Colorado.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greeley Tribune on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adamson Funeral & Cremation Services
2000 47th Avenue
Greeley, CO 80634
(970) 353-1212
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved