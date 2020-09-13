1/1
Randall "Randy" Brauchler
1960 - 2020
Randall "Randy" Brauchler, 60, of Evans, Colorado, passed away after a long battle with cancer on August 31, 2020 in Loveland, Colorado. Randy was born in Long Island, New York to Henry & Veronica (Wright) Brauchler on March 29, 1960. Randy was employed for 33 years as a USPS retail clerk in Greeley, Colorado, where he developed meaningful friendships. Randy enjoyed collecting police & military memorabilia and was an avid firearm enthusiast with a passion for the 2nd Amendment. He was known as a "movie buff" with great love for "old Western" films, black & white Silent Era movies, and Abbott and Costello. Randy was a huge fan of NASCAR and always wanted a Ford Gran Torino from the Starsky and Hutch era. Randy was a devoted Christian who had attended the Cowboy Church in Lucern, Colorado. Randy is survived by his children, Ryan (Maddie) & Jared (Roxy) Brauchler, and Kierstyn (Cody) Petersen; grandchildren, Lane, Kole, Haven, and Haizlee; siblings, Kathleen (Vinnie) Pentimone, and Richard Brauchler; and a loving extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents. The Brauchler family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to all of the employees at the USPS in Greeley who treated Randy with love and compassion. The Brauchler Family has established a memorial scholarship for First Responders at Aims Community College. Donations may be sent to Aims Community College Foundation, 5401 W. 20th St, Greeley, CO 80632, Attention: The Randall Brauchler Memorial Fund. A private family Celebration of Life is planned in the future. To leave condolences with Randy's family visit NCCcremation.com

Published in Greeley Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
