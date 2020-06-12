Raymond M. "Short" Jones left his earthly home May 23, 2020, in the presence of his wife, Carolyn Bernhardt-Jones; daughters, Renee Jones and Susie Jones; and son, Daniel Raymond Jones. He is also survived by his oldest brother, Hubert Jones of Holyoke, Colo.; Short will be deeply missed by his stepsons, Brian Bernhardt (Eve) and David Bernhardt (Gena); loving grandsons, Nygel Jones and Ian Jones (Kayla), and William Bernhardt; and granddaughters, Faline Bernhardt and Katie Bernhardt. Short was the youngest of six sons born to Hubert Dale Jones Sr. and Evelyn Elizabeth Cronkhite Jones of Oklahoma. Short began life in Oklahoma but moved to Colorado with his family as a youngster. Upon completion of his education in Fort Collins he started working in construction and became a partner in several construction and development companies. Some of his projects included Saint Lukes Episcopal Church and First Methodist Churches in Fort Collins and Messiah Lutheran Church in Longmont. He built many single family and multi-family residential units throughout Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico and Texas. Short loved to drive and his passion was collecting classic cars and taking road trips. Through the years he owned and restored numerous cars all Fords. Short loved to travel as long as it was by automobile to visit family and friends and to visit historical sights. His love of family was the glue that kept the families of his five older brothers always connected and his many nieces and nephews will miss him dearly as will his wife and children. He had numerous dear friends throughout the country who also feel the loss of this great soul. Short touched the lives of hundreds of people and all who knew him were enriched by his friendship. A Celebration of Life is planned for March 14, 2021, location to be determined. Memorial contributions can be made to Pathways Hospice in care of Bohlender Funeral Chapel, 121 W. Olive St., Fort Collins, Colo. 80524. Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to view the full obituary and send condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store