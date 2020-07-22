Rhinie A. Miller, 96, of Greeley, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. He was born January 14, 1924 to Andrew & Anna (Stricker) Miller in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Moser Funeral Service Chapel, 3501 S. 11th Avenue in Evans, Colorado. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 also at the Moser Funeral Chapel. Interment Linn Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Humane Society in care of Moser Funeral Service. An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.moserfuneralservice.com.

